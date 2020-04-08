Erie County forms Business Task Force to help local businesses in COVID economy

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–To assist local businesses struggling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Erie County has created a Business Task Force.

“Local businesses are suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and this Task Force will be critical to identifying what they need to survive today and succeed into the future,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz in a press conference Wednesday.

The task force will collect data from businesses to form a better picture of how the coronavirus is impacting operations and what is needed, according to Poloncarz.

Officials say the information collected will assist in developing short and long term policy and procedure recommendations at the local, state, and federal levels.

It will also help to identify workforce needs businesses will have to succeed in the COVID-19 economy, Erie County officials tell us.

