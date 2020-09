(WIVB) – On Tuesday, 44 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Erie County.

The county’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now 10,611,

The daily positivity rate for Erie County was 1.7 percent on Tuesday.