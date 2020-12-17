Erie County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced today that 1,001 Erie County residents have died from COVID-19 as of December 16.

“It’s not just a number on a page. It’s someone’s mother. It’s someone’s sister or brother.” Mark Poloncarz, County Executive, Erie County

County officials say the 7-day positivity rate stands at 6.1% as the county reaches 1,001 deaths as of December 16.

The county tells us 527 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across Western New York as of December 15. Of those hospitalized 118 are in the intensive care unit.

In Erie County specifically, 433 COVID patients are hospitalized.

We’re told 93 are in the ICU, with 66 on airway assist and five have died.

The county reports 34% of patients were 64-years-old and under.

Poloncarz also reiterated that the COVID-19 vaccine doses in Erie County are not available to the general public. He went on to say the initial doses are being delivered to hospitals and not the county.

