Erie County Health Commissioner discusses new numbers, WNY’s expected move to Phase Four

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says leaders are watching closely to see if cases spike as western New York prepares to enter Phase Four.

If conditions stay as they are, the region will be on track to enter Phase Four early next week. The Finger Lakes region, which includes Orleans, Wyoming and Genesee counties, entered the new phase on Friday.

On Thursday, we asked Dr. Burstein about new numbers, which show 93 percent of people in Erie County still haven’t contracted the virus.

Dr. Burstein says those numbers mean that of all the people tested, only seven percent had contracted the coronavirus.

“We really believe that many of the people, most of the people in Erie County have not been infected with COVID-19,” Dr. Burstein said. “We’re hoping that there is some type of antibody protection from COVID-19. So, we believe most people in Erie County aren’t going to be susceptible to a new infection of COVID-19.”

Dr. Burstein reminds people to continue wearing masks in order to help keep case numbers down.

