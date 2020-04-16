Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein answers your COVID-19 questions

There's only so much you can do during quarantine, so some people are getting excited about basic tasks like taking out the trash. Now, it's become a trend online to post photos and videos of doing the chore while dressed up in formal wear, costumes or silly outfits. Because where else is there to go?

Many people are sharing their funny videos in a Facebook group called Bin Isolation Outing. "So basically the bin goes out more than us SO let's dress up for the occasion!" the group description reads. "Fancy dress, makeup, tutu ....be creative! Post photos to cheer us up 😝 after all laughter is the best medicine 😷 "