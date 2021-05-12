Erie County hosts second ‘Shot and a Chaser’ COVID vaccination clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More Erie county residents are rolling up their sleeves for a free beer.

The county hosted its second “Shot and a Chaser” event Wednesday at Flying Bison Brewery.

People who got their first COVID-19 shot also got a free drink. The founder of Flying Bison says he was more than willing to help, especially after battling COVID-19 last year.

“Even people who have had the light version, or the flu version, will tell you it’s the sickest, most exhausted they’ve been in their entire life. You don’t want to get it. You do want to get the vaccine,” said Tim Herzog, founder of Flying Bison Brewery.

Erie County is hosting two more “Shot and a Chaser events” on Saturday.

One is at Steelbound in Springville and the other is at Thin Man on Chandler Street in Buffalo.

You’re asked to sign up in advance, but walk-ins are welcomed.