Erie County increasing opportunities for COVID testing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More opportunities to get tested for COVID-19 are coming to Erie County.

The county’s Department of Health says it is extending evening hours, as well as adding weekend availability and additional sites. In addition to this, the county’s COVID-19 information line will now be available until 7 p.m. on weekdays.

People with symptoms of COVID-19 qualify for a rapid test. Results are available after about 15 minutes. Those without symptoms can get a PCR test, which shows results after one to three days.

Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein says the demand for tests is “extremely high.”

“Our department is responding to this need by expanding our testing operations in the new year, and also with the recent distribution of nearly 80,000 at-home COVID-19 antigen tests to the general public,” she says.

To schedule an appointment for a test, call (716) 858-2929 or click/tap here.