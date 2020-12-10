Erie County irons out logistics for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– It’s a renovation project that has shut down Eagle Street next to the County Courthouse.

What has been known as the Ticor Building, where Abe Lincoln once attended Mass, is being transformed into a hub for the pandemic response.

It took months just to get this old building up to code, but now the plan is to have County Health workers move in shortly after Christmas.

”And then going forward, it will be the location for many operations for the Department of Health once we finally are through the pandemic but that’s not gonna be for quite some time.” Mark Poloncarz, County Executive, Erie County

The County Executive also tweeted photos today inside the undisclosed vaccine prep locations and the warehouse where millions of PPE are kept.

Commissioners @williamgearyjr of @ErieCountyDPW and @Danjr104 of @ErieCountyESU and I just gave Jon Dandes and Bob Rich III a tour of our @ECDOH COVID-19 vaccine prep locations and the warehouse of PPE supplies for the vaccine distribution process. We are prepared. pic.twitter.com/5RaiXYpGga — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 9, 2020

As the county plans for three sites to perform mass vaccinations this winter, the Erie County Fairgrounds is offering up the Event Center as an option.

“Big wide open spaces are definitely a benefit. We can go from putting a tree in here that touches the ceiling for Plantasia, to breaking down and having meetings in this same space, to having Christmas in the Country, and then for the Sportsman’s show, we drag in all the busts and things.” Jessica Underberg, CEO, Erie Co. Agricultural Society

A spokesman for the County Executive’s Office says several organizations have reached out offering their spaces but over and above just parking and space, the County needs to consider a site with appropriate levels of medical staffing who need to conduct vaccinations and then document data into the NYS system.