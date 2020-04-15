1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo orders New Yorkers to wear mouth/nose coverings while near others in public See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 324 active closings. Click for more details.

Erie County leaders remind the public schools are closed until April 29 under PAUSE Order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the county is still receiving calls asking about schools opening.

On Wednesday, he reminded the public all school districts in Erie County are closed through April 29 in conjunction with Governor Cuomo’s NYS PAUSE Order.

He says a conference call with all school districts and BOCES in Erie County was held on Tuesday.

The districts will be reviewing directives from Cuomo and the NYS Education Department regarding reopening closer to April 29, according to the County Executive.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss