Erie County leaders remind the public schools are closed until April 29 under PAUSE Order

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the county is still receiving calls asking about schools opening.

On Wednesday, he reminded the public all school districts in Erie County are closed through April 29 in conjunction with Governor Cuomo’s NYS PAUSE Order.

He says a conference call with all school districts and BOCES in Erie County was held on Tuesday.

The districts will be reviewing directives from Cuomo and the NYS Education Department regarding reopening closer to April 29, according to the County Executive.

