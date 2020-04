School has been out of session for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it has been in session for some area Head Start students who are getting their classes via social media.

“We are trying to assist our families and support our families during this time of social distancing," said Eivory Eison, education manager for CAO WNY Head Start. "So we’re really, our teachers are working so hard, and they’re submitting lessons and stories and activities every week so that the children still have a sense of their daily routine and a connection to the school."