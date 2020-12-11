Erie County man says he’s waiting on COVID-19 results two weeks after test

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than two weeks after an Erie County man got a COVID-19 test, he says the Health Department has yet to call him with the result.

When Mackintosh Barker developed a cough, he decided to be proactive and schedule a COVID-19 test through Erie County. After going through a screening process over the phone, he was able to schedule his appointment for Nov. 23.

“It was a nasal swab, and the gentleman there said I would have my results in three to five days,” Barker said. “That obviously did not happen, so it’s two and a half weeks later now [and] I haven’t heard back from them.”

Barker says he tried calling the county after a week but couldn’t get ahold of anyone. He ended up getting a second test at a CVS and got his negative test result a few days after.

While he says he understands the county has their hands full, it’s still a frustrating situation.

“These are medically important results for a lot of people, and people are waiting for them to go about their daily lives or if they need to take additional precautions,” Barker said.

News 4 asked Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein about this during their briefing Thursday.

“I find it hard to believe after everything we’ve put in place,” Poloncarz said. “We have a process in place that every test individual gets called within 24 hours of the Department of Health receiving the results.”

In a follow up statement, a spokesperson with the Erie County Department of Health tells News 4 contact tracers are making multiple attempts at phone calls to people who have been tested to give them their results. If they can’t get ahold of a person by phone, then the county will send a letter.