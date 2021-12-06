Hundreds gather at Niagara Square to protest Erie County mask mandate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Buffalo to protest Erie County’s mask mandate.

Last month, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that the mandate impacts public places in the county.

In these places, everyone must be masked, no matter their vaccination status. The only exceptions are places that require people to be fully vaccinated for entry.

Reaction to the mandate has been mixed, and those in attendance at Monday morning’s rally at Niagara Square made plans to march in protest against it.

On Monday morning, at least 500 people marched to the steps of the Rath Building, saying they won’t comply with the mandate.

