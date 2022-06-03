BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s COVID-19 numbers are going down once again, as the county has moved from high to medium risk of the virus spreading, based on Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) ratings.

This past April, Erie County was labeled as a high-risk area, and masks were recommended, based on the number of cases per 100,000 people. Since the case rate has gone down, the county has received this new designation.

Here’s a breakdown of how the CDC measures the risk of COVID-19 spreading:

On Thursday, New York’s COVID test positivity rate was 5.8 percent. Western New York’s was a bit higher, at 8.9 percent.

Out of 2,050 tests in Erie, the county was close to the region’s average at 8.6 percent (176 people).

Cattaraugus County had the highest rate in Western New York, at 12.4 percent, while neighboring Allegany’s was 8 percent.

The Finger Lakes region had a positivity rate of 7 percent.

MORE | See the results for the whole state here.