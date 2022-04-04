BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County is making sure people who want another Covid-19 booster shot can get one.

The Health Department announced clinics for second booster doses, including mobile outreach sites and Vax Visits.

Current guidance allows a second booster shot for those 50 and older and those 12 and older with certain immune conditions, as long as it has been at least four months after their first booster.

To find an appointment, go to erie.gov/vax for the clinic schedule or call (716) 858-2929 to set up a Vax Visit.

“These vaccines reduce the risk of moderate and severe illness caused by a COVID-19 infection,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said in a press release.

“The guidance around who needs what type of booster doses can be complicated, but the simple message around COVID-19 vaccines is that they are safe and most effective when you are up-to-date with the suggested schedule.’

Burstein added that, per NYSDOH data, about 64% of eligible Erie County residents are up to date with a COVID-19 vaccine booster.