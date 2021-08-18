Erie County offering third dose of vaccine to immunocompromised people

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health says it will provide a third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised due to a medical condition.

According to the ECDOH, this is also for folks receiving immunosuppressive medications or treatments.

ECDOH clinics will start offering third doses on Thursday and will be available Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at ECC South’s Building 7 and all other ECDOH clinic sites.

The county department of health says it will ask all individuals seeking a third dose through its clinics to sign an attestation form to confirm they have a medical condition or are receiving a treatment or medication that makes them eligible.

Officials encourage people 12 and older eligible for the third dose to talk to their physician or healthcare provider about the risks, benefits, and timing of a third dose of the vaccine.

Below is a list of medical conditions or treatments/medications that would qualify someone for a third dose:

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

The ECDOH also reminds folks that the FDA and CDC have not issued guidance for third vaccine doses for other fully vaccinated individuals at this time.