Erie County officials ask healthcare workers to go directly home after work, change and wash clothes

Coronavirus

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–In an effort to limit COVID exposure, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein is encouraging healthcare workers to go directly home after work.

Dr. Burstein also says the healthcare workers should wash their clothing and change after work due to the virus being able to live on clothing as well.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is asking healthcare and essential workers not to go shopping or to other public spaces immediately after working.

For residents who have questions about healthcare facilities can contact the following:

