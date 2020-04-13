Erie County officials urge public to make a plan for COVID-19

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health says you should have a plan in place if you or a member of your household develops symptoms of COVID-19.
County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says there should be a room designated to separate sick members of the house.
She also says it’s a good idea to identify a friend or neighbor who would be willing to deliver food or supplies if necessary.
“Make a Plan. You want to be prepared if you or a member in your household gets sick. Plan now,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted.
Here are some other tips Dr. Burstein provided to make a plan:
- Make sure you have access to several weeks of medications
- Create an emergency contact list.
- Create a list of local organizations you and your household can contact in case you need access to information, healthcare services, support, and resources.