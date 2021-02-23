Erie County officials warning high school winter sports still can be COVID spreader

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Even though high school winter sports have resumed, county officials are warning that it still can be a COVID spreader.

Dozens of youth hockey teams are finding that out the hard way.

The county executive will be in on a conference call tonight with local hockey coaches to explain how the nature of the dry air in a hockey rink and the use of locker rooms are more likely to spread COVID.

In the past month, 49 youth sports teams have had to go on a 10-day pause for at least one COVID case. Half of them were hockey teams.

County officials also gave an update on another topic about the new state guidance on weddings.

The state guidelines mandate that all guests get tested in advance, masks must be worn, and most importantly the venue must notify their county health department in advance. We asked the county health commissioner what exactly the county health department will expect from wedding venues.

“We are still waiting for more details from the state about what exactly that plan needs to entail. The local health department will of course be the enforcement arm, but we don’t want to close up a wedding. We will work with the venue to make sure that they’re working with the tight protocols and that they’re safe,” Dr. Gale Burstein.