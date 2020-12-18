Erie County prepares contact tracers to work virtually

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County is getting ready to make contact tracing virtual.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein spoke with members of the legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee the morning of December 17.

She says a pilot program should be ready to go by early next week, once they have the devices needed to make it work.

“We’re gonna start on Monday (with) 19 contact tracers working virtually. And so we’ll trial that (for) two weeks time, and if that works out we can start moving the other Erie County employees who are working in contact tracing if they’re ready.” Dr. Gale Burstein, County Health Commissioner, Erie County

Dr. Burstein also told lawmakers, the county has hired more people and recruited workers from other county departments to serve as contact tracers.

The tracers will fill the need since the latest spike in cases.