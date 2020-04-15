Erie County receives another shipment of PPE from NYS on Tuesday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials in Erie County say they received another shipment of PPE from the state on Tuesday.

They’re distributing those to local healthcare providers based on the state’s directives and local need.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted, “These are for our healthcare workers on the front lines. #ThankYouHealthCareWorkers.”

The county says it received 29,000 N95 masks, 192,000 surgical masks, and 84,000 gloves.

We received and are distributing these to our local healthcare providers based on NYS directives and local need. These are for our healthcare workers on the front lines. #ThankYouHealthCareWorkers pic.twitter.com/ZtiSlPDTVU — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 15, 2020

