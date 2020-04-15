1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo orders New Yorkers to wear mouth/nose coverings while near others in public See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Erie County receives another shipment of PPE from NYS on Tuesday

Courtesy Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials in Erie County say they received another shipment of PPE from the state on Tuesday.

They’re distributing those to local healthcare providers based on the state’s directives and local need.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted, “These are for our healthcare workers on the front lines. #ThankYouHealthCareWorkers.”

The county says it received 29,000 N95 masks, 192,000 surgical masks, and 84,000 gloves.

