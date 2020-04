ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday the county received a shipment of PPE on Sunday morning.

Officials are providing those to hospitals based on need.

The County Executive also updated the COVID-19 hospitalization chart on Monday.

He says hospitalization of patients continues to grow, but the number of patients in the ICU has flattened.

On average, officials say 85% of patients in the ICU require airway assist of some type, down from 95%.