Erie County releases diagnostic and antibody testing results for the week ending on June 6

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz released the latest COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody testing results for the week ending on June 6.

According to the results, only 1.9% of all tested for the illness were positive.

Also, only 4.7% of those tested for antibodies were positive. Poloncarz says 7.1% of all tested for antibodies since April were positive.

In terms of COVID cases by age, gender, and residence for the county, females make up 57% of all cases. Poloncarz says they make up 52% of Erie County’s population.

He also reports 45% of all cases are Buffalo residents, with Buffalo making up 28% of Erie County’s population.

Race and ethnicity COVID related deaths are trending similar to actual population percentages, the county executive says.

Buffalo residents have died at a lower percentage rate than the overall percentage of the population, and 53% of all COVID deaths in Erie County have been men.

While Western New York hospitalizations increased by one from June 7 to June 8, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county’s remained at 98.

He says this means one of the other counties saw a rise.

ICU and ICU airway assists decreased on June 8, though the declines probably correspond with two deaths recorded in Erie County hospitals, Poloncarz says.

Reports also show all age categories in county hospitals declined between June 6 and June 8, except for 85 and older.

