Erie County sees new record number of daily COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County has broken another record for new cases of COVID-19 in a day.

On Wednesday, December 23, the county says there were 1,137 new cases reported. The previous record of 981 was set earlier this month.

Looking at the past seven days, that number is 4,624. A total of 141,222 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 News

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now