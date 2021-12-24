Erie County sees new record number of daily COVID-19 cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County has broken another record for new cases of COVID-19 in a day.

On Wednesday, December 23, the county says there were 1,137 new cases reported. The previous record of 981 was set earlier this month.

Looking at the past seven days, that number is 4,624. A total of 141,222 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.