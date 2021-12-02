Erie County sets new daily COVID-19 record with 948 cases on Wednesday

(WIVB) – Erie County has set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases.

The Erie County Department of Health confirmed 948 positive cases for Dec. 1, with a daily positivity rate of 10.4 percent. This is the highest single-day total of any point in the pandemic.

Yes, this is another, new high daily total of confirmed COVID-19 cases among Erie County residents.



See https://t.co/DLw1ih8syY, bottom right panel, for chart of daily cases over time. /end pic.twitter.com/dloWKbxluh — Erie County Department of Health 😷 (@ECDOH) December 2, 2021

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, 4,519 total new cases were confirmed over the past seven days.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the record. 948 cases is a single-day high for the county.