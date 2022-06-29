BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s COVID-19 Information Line will soon come to an end.

For 28 months, people have been able to call the county for information about things like COVID testing and vaccine appointments, as well as just general information about the pandemic. In that time, Erie County took nearly 300,000 calls.

But the last time that phone will be answered is Thursday, June 30. After 4 p.m., a voice recording will start directing people to the Erie County Department of Health website.

Erie County says calls have steadily declined.

“Our call takers had to be responsive and informed, even at times where the information that we had changed from day to day and hour to hour,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein.

Public Health Coordinator Mary Jo Carlo oversaw the group of call takers, which was made up of Department of Health personnel and members of other county departments.

Anyone looking to call the COVID-19 Information Line before it ends can do so by dialing (716) 858-2929.