Erie County Water Authority lays out plan to prevent disruptions during COVID-19 outbreak

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Water Authority is continuing to make sure each person in the county has access to drinking water during the coronavirus pandemic, and they want to make sure essential workers behind the scenes are recognized.

“They haven’t missed a beat as far as treating, tasting, pumping delivering water to everyone,” said Senior Production Engineer, Mike Wymer.

Officials say plans are in place in case one of the worker’s tests positive for COVID-19.

To prevent any disruption to operations, workers have been on split and rotating shifts at the plant on River Road in Tonawanda.

That’s to have a back-up crew on stand-by.

Officials say all workers are stepping up in a big way.

Wymer says the treatment process is designed to remove all kinds of contaminants and pathogens, including COVID 19, from the water supply.

“Between our filtration process and our disinfection process with chlorine, it more than addresses any threat from water quality stand point with covid 19 or any other virus,” he said. “So the water is safe to drink.”

Down the road, at the Town of Tonawanda Water Treatment Plant, town officials say plans are in place plans in place incase one of their workers tests positive for COVID-19.

“We’ve reduced our staff and strategically planned how people come to work and furloughed some people so we back up people if someone does get sick,” said Michael Kessler, who’s the director of water and wastewater.

Town officials say their efforts helps those on the frontline.

“If we don’t treat and have water, I don’t know that you’re running a hospital without water or sewer so it’s very critical in this time that we continue to do this,” Kessler said.

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.