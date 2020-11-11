Erie County’s “yellow zone” positivity rate for Tuesday was 8.12 percent

(WIVB) – Erie County’s COVID-19 positivity rate in the “yellow zone” was 8.12 percent on Tuesday, the state reports.

The seven-day rolling average for the yellow zone is now 6.55 percent.

The daily coronavirus positivity rate for the entire county was 5.5 percent, and the seven day rolling average is 5 percent.

For the entire Western New York region, the daily COVID-19 positivity rate for Tuesday was 4.4 percent. The rolling average was 4.3 percent.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 164,300 tests reported yesterday, 4,820 were positive (2.93% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 1,628.



Sadly, there were 21 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/IH8cpqsJAV — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

The statewide positivity rate for Tuesday was 2.93 percent. There were 21 COVID-19 deaths in New York State on Tuesday.