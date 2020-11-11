Erie County’s “yellow zone” positivity rate for Tuesday was 8.12 percent

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Erie County’s COVID-19 positivity rate in the “yellow zone” was 8.12 percent on Tuesday, the state reports.

The seven-day rolling average for the yellow zone is now 6.55 percent.

The daily coronavirus positivity rate for the entire county was 5.5 percent, and the seven day rolling average is 5 percent.

For the entire Western New York region, the daily COVID-19 positivity rate for Tuesday was 4.4 percent. The rolling average was 4.3 percent.

The statewide positivity rate for Tuesday was 2.93 percent. There were 21 COVID-19 deaths in New York State on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss