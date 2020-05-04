Even during uncertain times, local meat supplier says people shouldn’t panic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The pandemic could cost you at the grocery store.

As the demand for meat grows, so are the concerns of a possible nationwide meat shortage.

Some meat production plants have now closed after several workers tested positive for coronavirus.

At Federal Meats in Buffalo Supervisor Thomas Benzin says their beef and chicken supply is good right now.

He says it’s pork that might be low.

Benzin says it’s not that they won’t have any pork but it may be a limited selection.

The popular supplier is closed Mondays to give employees a day off after the growing demand in the last several weeks.

Due to high demand, Tops has a limit on how much meat people can buy.

Right now you can only get two packages of beef, pork, or chicken per customer.

Will some meats be harder to come by in the coming weeks or months? Benzin says it’s hard to say.

Even during this time of uncertainty Benzin says people shouldn’t panic.