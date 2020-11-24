Experts urge quarantining after taking COVID test

As COVID ramps up, thousands of people across Western New York are getting tested for the virus every day.

More than 8,000 people were tested on Sunday in Erie County alone.

Nearly every health expert is urging people to isolate before they learn their results.

That includes Dr. Thomas Russo an expert in the field of infectious disease.

“Our system has been strained with the rising number of cases, so sometimes it takes days to get the results back, you should quarantine while awaiting the results of the test. We’re trying to get this under control, we’re trying to get our numbers down, so we can try to get out of the orange zone,” D.r Russo said.

COVID-19 testing is available at many local pharmacies and urgent care facilities.

The price varies and depends on your insurance, ranging from free to $200.