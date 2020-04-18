Face coverings now mandatory where social distancing isn’t possible per Gov. Cuomo

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–As of 8 p.m. this evening, people must wear face coverings or masks in places where social distancing isn’t possible.

This comes following an executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

This applies to places like grocery stores and public transit. It’s all part of the state’s initiative to slowly reopen.

Local government and law enforcement will be the ones making sure people are complying, and while there are no plans to fine people who aren’t wearing masks in these situations at this point, Cuomo says it could be a possibility down the line.

Grocery stores are reacting to this new measure.

In a statement to News 4, Tops said they’re in favor of this and have already been speaking with employees about the new mandate and even handed out masks.

And in an email to customers, Wegmans says shoppers must wear a mask or face covering in order to shop at their stores.