Facebook group provides a view around the world during pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new group on Facebook is providing some positivity and giving people a look around the world during a trying time.

From Australia and Nicaragua to different parts of Italy like Trieste and Sicily, people are getting a view like never before.

The beautiful beaches of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and the Red Rocks in Sedona, Arizona provide a sense of calmness and a front row seat to the beauty around the globe.

The photos are posted in the Facebook group, “A view from my window”.

It started a few weeks ago, when most of the world was encouraged to stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Emily Dauer from Cheektowaga was blown away by some of the pictures.

“I didn’t know about it. My mom actually added me to it so I joined it and it’s really cool looking at everything,” said Dauer.

We asked Emily what made her share a photo of the Buffalo sunset.

“The sunset was really nice so I just took a picture of it and then I was thinking I might as well post it on that page so people can see it. I wasn’t expecting so many people to comment about Buffalo. It was really nice seeing how many people used to live here and how many people like visiting here, so it was really cool,” said Dauer.

Dozens of people from Western New York have shared the view out their window.

“I had a friend about a week ago, an old summer camp friend that invited a bunch of us to join and I did and then I became sort of obsessed. It’s just so therapeutic to just wander through,” said Susan Duckman Scanlon.

Susan Duckman Scanlon shared her snow-covered view from North Buffalo.

But not every view is filled with nature.

Frontline workers in New York City have posted images of brick and concrete walls from their hotel windows.

“We think we’re locked down… we have no idea what being locked down looks like,” said Duckman Scanlon.

Messages of support, thankfulness and encouragement flood the commend section of every post.

“It really is a nice escape from what we see on twitter and the news – everyone is supportive. I haven’t seen anyone troll others for anything and that’s delightful,” said Duckman Scanlon.

The pictures have inspired both Emily and Susan to create a bucket list.

“I never really thought about going to places in Africa but South Africa look so pretty. So many places in Europe I never thought about going to,” said Dauer.

The group is providing some light during a time when it’s needed the most and reminding everyone, no matter their view, we’re all in it together.