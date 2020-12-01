Facing a test they can’t study for: Schools conducting COVID testing to allow in-class instruction

(WIVB)–Hundreds of students are facing a test they cannot study for.

We went inside some of the schools conducting COVID testing to keep allow students to continue in-class instruction.

Over a three-day period, St. Joe’s Collegiate Institute is COVID testing more than 500 students and staff with the goal of reopening the classrooms Thursday.

This being done at no cost to St. Joe’s. The 15 minute result tests are free from the state a partnership with Kaleida helped bring in volunteers to help.

At Holland Central Schools, they’re expecting a shipment of 400 tests today. Testing of students and staff begins tomorrow.

Larger districts like Buffalo, Williamsville, and Ken Ton tell us they are waiting for more guidance from the state before determining whether they can test back in to in class learning.