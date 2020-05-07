Farm to food bank program feeding thousands in New York State

(WIVB)–Governor Cuomo says the state’s Nourish New York program is feeding thousands of families while putting money in the hands of hurting farmers.

The program involves the state buying food that would have otherwise gone to waste from farms upstate.

It then gives that food to soup kitchens and food banks downstate where the demand is soaring.

The governor says the state has spent $25 million on this program so far.

The governor says so far the state has bought food from more than 2,000 farms in Upstate New York.