BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized Roswell Park for a trial to fight coronavirus in cancer patients.

It’s one of the very few worldwide to repurpose experimental cancer therapy as treatment for COVID-19.

Patients with cancer and COVID-19 have a risk of severe illness up to five times higher than people without cancer, which makes coronavirus especially threatening.

Additional clinical sites for the study may eventually be added.