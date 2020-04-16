FDA shares food shopping safety tips for the COVID-19 pandemic

(CBS NEWS) - In a bid to resume regular air travel and increase the number of passengers willing to fly, Emirates airlines has begun conducting rapid coronavirus tests on passengers before they board a flight. The company said it is the first airline to do so.

The Dubai-based airline on Wednesday announced that passengers on flights to Tunisia were tested for the coronavirus before departing from Dubai International Airport. The results from the blood test, conducted by the Dubai Health Authority, were available within 10 minutes. The company said it is