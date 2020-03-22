FDA warning consumers of fake COVID-19 test kits

(WIVB)–The FDA says it’s actively and aggressively monitoring for any fake COVID-19 test kits.

According to officials, at this time, there’s no authorized test to purchase for testing yourself for COVID-19 at home.

“Fraudulent health claims, tests, and products can pose serious health risks,” the FDA said. “They may keep some patients from seeking care or delay necessary medical treatment.”

The FDA says it will take appropriate action to protect consumers from fake tests, including issuing warning letters, seizures, or injunctions. Officials tell us they’ve already identified and issued warning letters to companies found selling and promoting fraudulent items.

Additionally, the organization is stepping up enforcement at ports of entry, including International Mail Facilities, to ensure these fraudulent products that originate outside the country do not enter through borders.

The FDA asks if you are aware of fraudulent COVID-19 test kits, report it to them.