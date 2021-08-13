Federal dollars are helping Jericho Road get more people the COVID-19 vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Money from Washington will help a community health center give more people in Buffalo the COVID-19 vaccine.

Friday, Congressman Brian Higgins announced more than $650,000 in funding for Jericho Road.

The group’s founder says, Jericho Road serves a very diverse area, that’s more susceptible to testing positive for the virus than the rest of the population, so they’re working hard to get people vaccinated.

“Since then we’ve given over 27,000 vaccines, and one of the things I’m proudest about is, more than 70% of those shots, have gone into folks from our community who are black, brown and refugees,” said Dr. Myron Glick.

Jericho Road, on Broadway near Fillmore, also has four other clinic locations in Buffalo.