Feed Buffalo exceeds goal of providing groceries for families in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday that Eight Days of Hope provided 1,100 families in need with groceries, exceeding its goal by 100 families.

Brown thanked them for their work through the new Feed Buffalo initiative.

The program supplied a family of four with enough food for seven days.

In his City of Buffalo coronavirus update, the mayor says the Belle Center will give away bags of free groceries to families in need at 104 Maryland St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

The following Friday, May 8th, the Northland Workforce Training Center is partnering with Independent Health to distribute healthy food bags to East Side residents in need from 10 a.m. to Noon at 683 Northland Ave.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.