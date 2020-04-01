FeedMore WNY says it’s doing its part helping those in need during pandemic

1  of  4
Coronavirus
by: News 4 Staff

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County is ramping up its efforts to help the most vulnerable to coronavirus.

Executive Mark Poloncarz said today some older people can’t get out of their homes, others are too scared to leave.

He added that he’s heard some seniors are going hungry and he calls it unacceptable.

FeedMore WNY says it’s doing its part to help those in need.

The organization told News 4 tonight, it has added 700 names to its list of home-delivered meal clients in just the past two weeks. And it is appealing for financial donations through its website.

