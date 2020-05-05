FeedMore WNY Sweet Expectations fundraiser going virtual this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–FeedMore Western New York has delivered more than 2 million pounds of food since the start of this pandemic And now the non-profit needs your help.

In two weeks, they’re holding a virtual fundraiser to help them provide more food to people in need.

Their Sweet Expectations annual fundraiser is moving to your couch.

On May 20th, you can dress up at home and give to the cause from 6 to 7 p.m.

The event will include live raffle drawings, live auction items you can bid on, videos, music, and more.

You can also buy chocolate covered pretzels, and win gift cards with them, that range from $10 to $50.

A spokeswoman for FeedMore tells us the fundraising is needed now more than ever.

The non-profit is giving out 40% more food than what they’re used to this time of year.

Leading up to the event, FeedMore WNY will post special videos on social media where local culinary enthusiasts will offer up their recipes.