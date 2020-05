NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–FeedMore Western New York’s mobile food pantry stopped off in Niagara Falls today.

This happened at Heart, Love, and Soul which is a non-profit organization on Ontario Avenue.

Organizers say they believe the demand for food pantries will continue to grow moving forward.

FeedMore’s mobile pantry also stopped off at the Faith United Methodist Church in Barker this afternoon.

It will make stops in Niagara Falls, North Evans, and Buffalo tomorrow.