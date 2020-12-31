Finger Lakes region COVID-19 positivity rates remain high

GENESEE COUNTY (WIVB)– Officials in the Finger Lakes say positivity rates are higher than they’d like to see.

The 7-day positivity in Orleans County is 9.1%.

It’s even higher in Genesee county at 11.2%.

Batavia is still in a yellow zone and officials are pleading with people to act responsibly.

“We have not been given a designation of orange yet or red. But that is a possibility, and we’ve been using some recent PSAs to spread the word to local residents that regardless of opinions of the pandemic and the virus, I think we can all get behind doing what’s best to keep local businesses open.” Matt Landers, Manager, Genesee County

Genesee County will resume its regular schedule for testing in January.

County residents must register online, click here.