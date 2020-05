NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Today kicks off National Nurses Week and healthcare workers at a hospital Niagara Falls got a surprise standing ovation from first responders.

Police, firefighters, and city officials lined up outside of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to cheer and clap for nurses on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

They did this while respecting social distancing.

Officials say this is the perfect time to show nurses how much they appreciate them.