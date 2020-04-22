First show of 45th season of Shakespeare in Delaware Park will not happen due to pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Shakespeare in the Park officials say the first show of its 45th Anniversary Season, As You Like It, will not happen due to the COVID crisis.

The show was scheduled to run from June 18 to July 12.

Officials say they remain optimistic and hope to present a full run of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, beginning in mid-July, but understand it depends on government mandate and everyone’s health.

“We cannot thank our members, patrons, and funders enough for their generous support during this difficult time. In continuing to make donations, renewing memberships, sharing our social media content, and lending a helping hand, you are inspiring our community and ensuring the success of our most beloved summer tradition,” Officials said in a release Wednesday.

Members of Shakespeare in Delaware Park say they will continue to monitor the situation and look forward to sharing the hill with the public again when the time is right.

