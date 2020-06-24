1  of  2
Breaking News
Travelers from high-risk states must quarantine for 14 days
See election results here.
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Five regions set to head to Phase Four on Friday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said five regions in New York State are set to enter Phase Four on Friday. Those regions include Central New York, the Southern Tier, the North Country, the Mohawk Valley, and the Finger Lakes.

Cuomo also said that along with guidance released earlier in the day about the activities that will be allowed during Phase Four, religious gathering will be allowed to gather at a 33% capacity, which is up from 25%, and social gathering will be allowed to increase to 50 people from 25.

Cuomo said right now, they continue to study malls, movie theaters, and gyms, and don’t have any more information on when those businesses will be able to reopen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss