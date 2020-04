Erie County Mark Poloncarz lent some clarification to what exactly it means to “flatten the curve” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poloncarz: "Our peak is still weeks off." Talks about the importance of continuing social distancing. #FlattenTheCuve — Kelsey Anderson (@4KelseyAnderson) April 8, 2020

He says flattening the curve stretches out the COVID-19 contraction rate, and the peak number of cases takes longer to achieve.

But Poloncarz tells us this will prevent hospitals from being overrun with patients.

“Flattening the curve stops our hospitals from being overwhelmed,” Poloncarz said.

.@markpoloncarz: Flattening the curve stops our hospitals from being overwhelmed. Modeling from @UBuffalo shows we are still weeks from hitting our peak. https://t.co/hw69oYyiLa — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) April 8, 2020

Models from UB show Erie County is still weeks from hitting its peak.