For third straight day, COVID-19 deaths in New York State are fewer than 75

(WIVB)–For the third straight day, New York State recorded fewer than 75 deaths from COVID-19.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says while tragic, it is still progress in a state that has had the most cases in the country.

He’s also keeping an eye on the state’s fiscal health.

Union employees agreed to not receive their raises for the time being.

The governor was also asked about possible layoffs.

One item Cuomo did not talk about specifically during today’s news conference, regions, including the Rochester area that are on their 14th day of Phase One.

Areas that continue to meet the “metrics” are supposed to continue to the next phase after two weeks.

So, those areas are expected to move forward.