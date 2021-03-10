From praise to protests: Erie County Executive reflects on this unprecedented year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) — In the year since the Coronavirus officially came to Western New York, a handful of people were tasked with the brunt of responsibility.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was one of them. From praise to protests – he was part of all of it.

“It’s been the longest year of my life. It’s been the longest year for our team,” he said.

Poloncarz, reflecting on a year no one saw coming, is taking the good with the bad. Things are not as bad as many worried they’d be.

“I had written on a post-it note on my desk which was the number of Erie County residents that would die if 50% of the population caught COVID-19. And that was over 6,000,” Poloncarz said.

Still, more than 1,600 people have died, but Poloncarz warns relatively few people have had the virus still. According to health department spokesperson Kara Kane, lab-confirmed tests show 7-8 percent of Erie County’s population has had the virus, though epidemiologists know the actual number is higher.

“Where were you in that moment? What do you do as the county executive on a Saturday night when you learn there are finally cases here?” Erica Brecher asked.

“Well I was working. I was in the office. We knew about it before New York State did because we did the tests,” Poloncarz said.

The county turned the information over to the state, and Governor Andrew Cuomo announced those first three positives that night.

“And immediately my phone exploded. Texts and phone calls from just elected officials, people I know, friends I’ve known for a long time. ‘Is this true? Is COVID actually here?'” Poloncarz said.

Three cases quickly became seven, which soon became double digits.

“And in a very short period of time, it snowballed. And it was scaring the heck out of everybody because the cases were all over the county. And the first death came from someone in the deep Southtowns,” Poloncarz recalls, noting the first county casualty was someone from Springville. “It didn’t come from the City of Buffalo.”

Poloncarz believes his two terms in office and six years as comptroller helped with quick decision-making. He says county leadership planned ahead of time, and he believes their combined experience saved lives.

“We took immediate action. When we had the first case, I declared a state of emergency. I ordered the closure of schools. I ordered other actions to be taken, like money to be transferred so we had the resources to pay for the expenses that were inevitably going to come from COVID.”

Unlike many who worked from home or lost their jobs, Poloncarz acknowledges he was fortunate to maintain some normalcy going to work every day, but being among the first to get death notices took its toll.

“I’ve written more condolence cards in this past year than I ever have as county executive. And those are to people I know who have lost loved ones. And that’s when sometimes the not county executive, but Mark Poloncarz kicks in. When I have to write a condolence card to someone who lost a parent, or someone I know who lost a sibling. That’s when I’m no longer non-emotional Mark Poloncarz ‘I’m gonna focus on this, we’re going to address this issue,’ now it’s like, ‘I’m sorry to have written this letter,'” he said.

As pandemic shutdowns dragged on and a tumultuous presidential election kept tensions high, some people took to protesting at Poloncarz’s private home.

Erica Brecher: “What was that like, dealing with that?”

“Well, in my business you kind of expect people to not always agree with your decision-making,” Poloncarz said.

He mostly felt bad for his neighbors. Worse, Poloncarz says, were violent threats.

“You better have eyes in the back of your head, ’cause you’re gonna take one in the back of your head, and it’s not good. They threaten your family, they threatened a lot of folks, and maybe someone thinks it’s a joke, but it’s not a joke,” Poloncarz said.

On a few occasions, the Democratic county leader went against what the governor wanted. When Andrew Cuomo kept orange microcluster zone restrictions for longer than the data warranted, Poloncarz spoke up.

Erica Brecher: How do you decide you’re going to disagree with a Democratic leader of the state in some cases?

“In this situation, I had the facts, the scientific facts, the numbers that showed that we were being treated unfairly compared to almost every other county in New York State. And so I had those conversations, not only with the governor’s staff but back and forth with the governor. He disagreed,” Poloncarz said.

And when restaurants that sued the governor won their day in court, Poloncarz decided to apply the ruling to all restaurants in Erie County, going against the state, which was still fighting the ruling.

“I’d already talked to a number of the restauranteurs who were not involved in the lawsuit, and they were like, ‘this is terrible. They’re going to be able to open, and I can’t?’ and we knew that some of them were probably going to sue. So we said, we’re just going to treat everyone equally,” he said.

Hours later, despite defending it in court, New York applied what Erie County did mostly statewide.

“I have to admit, I was a little surprised that once we made our announcement, that a few hours later, the state then applied it for everyone. I was a little surprised, I didn’t think they were going to do that, but they must have seen the merit of our decision,” Poloncarz added.

Then, days before this interview was recorded, the Attorney General’s scathing report on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home death data came out.

Poloncarz said the governor should have released the numbers sooner, as he was on record saying before. But important to note, Poloncarz said, the nursing home ratings in the report are telling. He says the report shows one and two-star rated nursing homes had many deaths whereas the four and five-star rated nursing homes had very few. He hopes people take away something about overall nursing home care in general, pandemic notwithstanding.

On a lighter note, there were the songs.

Poloncarz revealed a different side of himself when, one late night, he shared out a video of him singing and playing guitar.

The first one, which he dubbed a “Song for friends,” he says was published on a night that would have been an annual party he normally attended with friends that was canceled.

“So I was like, you know, I’m gonna put this online. Song for friends. So it was more kind of to my friends, who I normally would have been in front of and playing some music, and lo and behold, the thing exploded. It was like ‘oh my lord, I didn’t know you played guitar, I didn’t know you could sing.”

As for the critics, he doesn’t care if you liked his songs or not. For awhile, he did one once a week. It was a way to unwind.

“I mean, it was a nice diversion. And as much as people saw me in the press conferences for awhile there every day, that’s not just who I am as a person,” Poloncarz said.

Now, the songs are fewer and farther between, but the county executive still adds to his YouTube page from time to time.

March 14 marks one year those first three cases were confirmed here.

Today, there have been more than 66,000.

Poloncarz’s state of emergency remains in effect to this day to allow the county to continue to respond to COVID-related changes.