Genesee County reminds public parks are open for recreational use, with restrictions

Genesee County Parks remain open for recreational use from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until May 3.
Officials announced restrictions for the Genesee County Park & Forest and DeWitt Recreation Area due to the pandemic:
- The Interpretive Nature Center at the Genesee County Park & Forest will be closed until April 29th and reopening will be re-evaluated at that time
- There will be no public programming at the Genesee County Park & Forest or at DeWitt Recreation Area until further notice
- All existing picnic shelter reservations are canceled until April 29th and will be re-evaluated at that time. Refunds may be provided or reservations may be rescheduled
- There will be no special events or other group functions allowed at the Genesee County Park & Forest or DeWitt Recreation Area until April 29th and will be re-evaluated at that time
- As shelter reservations occur face-to-face in the main office, Genesee County Parks will not be accepting any new picnic shelter reservations until April 29th
- The park gates (winter) will remain closed to vehicles until May 4th in accordance with the normal annual park schedule. Parking is available at Areas A, B and Horse Trailer (rear gate) parking for the Genesee County Park & Forest and at the South entrance for DeWitt Recreation Area
- Normal park hours of operation are still in effect (9 am-5 pm) Winter Hours until May 3rd
- Playgrounds at the parks are closed until further notice
County officials also ask the public to practice social distancing and adhere to the NYS PAUSE Act.