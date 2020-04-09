Genesee County reminds public parks are open for recreational use, with restrictions

Genesee County Parks remain open for recreational use from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until May 3.

Officials announced restrictions for the Genesee County Park & Forest and DeWitt Recreation Area due to the pandemic:

The Interpretive Nature Center at the Genesee County Park & Forest will be closed until April 29th and reopening will be re-evaluated at that time There will be no public programming at the Genesee County Park & Forest or at DeWitt Recreation Area until further notice All existing picnic shelter reservations are canceled until April 29th and will be re-evaluated at that time. Refunds may be provided or reservations may be rescheduled There will be no special events or other group functions allowed at the Genesee County Park & Forest or DeWitt Recreation Area until April 29th and will be re-evaluated at that time As shelter reservations occur face-to-face in the main office, Genesee County Parks will not be accepting any new picnic shelter reservations until April 29th The park gates (winter) will remain closed to vehicles until May 4th in accordance with the normal annual park schedule. Parking is available at Areas A, B and Horse Trailer (rear gate) parking for the Genesee County Park & Forest and at the South entrance for DeWitt Recreation Area Normal park hours of operation are still in effect (9 am-5 pm) Winter Hours until May 3rd Playgrounds at the parks are closed until further notice

County officials also ask the public to practice social distancing and adhere to the NYS PAUSE Act.