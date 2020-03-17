Genesee County resident tests positive for COVID-19, health officials say

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Orleans County Health Department says a resident in Genesee County tested positive for COVID-19.

Director of the Genesee and Orleans County Department of Health Paul Pettit says the person who tested positive is 65-years-old.

Pettit added this was confirmed through testing at the Erie County Health Lab Tuesday afternoon.

Officials tell News 4 this individual had no recent out of country travel and is in recovering nicely during mandatory isolation at home.

The Genesee County Health Department of Health has begun an investigation to identify potential close contacts of the individual.

Once identified, any close contacts will be notified of their potential exposure to COVID-19 and placed under mandatory quarantine to monitor for symptoms, the department says.

Anyone with questions about recent travel and symptoms regarding COVID-19, please call the State Department of Health coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065.